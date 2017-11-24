Mariah Carey Further Postpones Christmas Tour Over Health Issues

Mariah Carey is not yet healthy enough to embark on her Christmas tour.

The singer announced Friday that she's cancelled three more concerts on her All I Want for Christmas Is You Tour over ongoing health concerns. Just last week, Carey pulled the plug on her first several shows because of an upper respiratory infection.

Originally scheduled for a Nov. 17 kickoff, Carey will now officially take the stage Dec. 2 in New York City.

She shared on social media, "I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with loved ones; it's certainly nice to remember what we are grateful for! Like most, I'm thankful for my overall health… for which I need a bit more time to get right. Doctors have ordered a few extra days of rest before I can finally fly to New York and take the stage for my Christmas Tour."