Gwen Stefani had the "best Thanksgiving" with Blake Shelton.

The couple, who recently celebrated their second anniversary together, had Thanksgiving with their friends and family in Oklahoma, according to Gwen's Instagram. On Friday morning, Gwen shared a PDA picture with her social media followers which showed Blake planting a kiss on her cheek.

"Had the best Thanksgiving," the singer captioned the cute pic.

Gwen also documented the couple's Thanksgiving with family on Instagram Story Thursday. "My new country life so thankful," Gwen wrote in one post.