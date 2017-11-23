Beyoncé's holiday collection, available on her official website , ranges in price from $12 to $85. Other items for sale include apparel, holiday ornaments, cell phone cases and wrapping paper.

While celebrities including Viola Davis and Britney Spears shared pictures of their feasts with fans on social media, Beyoncé went a different route. Instead, the "Walk on Water" singer decided to model a tee from her new holiday collection, which read, "HAVE A THICC HOLIDAY." Because she can never pick just one photo, she uploaded the collage on Instagram and Tumblr.

Beyoncé is counting her blessings—and her money—this Thanksgiving.

Here's how the rest of Hollywood is celebrating Thanksgiving:

The collection was released before Black Friday, and some of the items have already sold out. So, it's no wonder why Beyoncé recently topped Forbes' list of highest-earning women in music.

Rob Lowe The Parks and Recreation actor is ready to carve the bird.

Jessica Simpson The singer ends up in a "food coma."

Vanessa Hudgens The High School Musical alum has fun with filters.

Elizabeth Chambers & ARmie Hammer After two Thanksgiving dinners in Texas, the family of four heads to Colorado for a third helping.

Justin Timberlake Jessica Biel films her hubby torching a pumpkin meringue pie.

Oprah Winfrey The TV titan shaves white truffle flakes.

Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson & Ryan Murphy Murphy hosts his American Horror Story family for dinner.

Jimmy Kimmel The talk show host puts turkey and beef in his backyard roaster.

Nyle DiMarco Apparently he didn't want any brine on his shirt.

Rebel Wilson The Pitch Perfect 3 actress visits the happiest place on earth with her gal pals.

Henry Cavill Since his dog is American, Cavill wanted to give him a treat. "Pretty sure a full turkey might have been a bit much so I went with a chicken...." he wrote on Instagram. P.S I did not actually eat any of the raw chicken...I was just there for moral support. Kids...don't eat raw chicken."

James Van Der Beek It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without a cooking mishap, right?

Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton didn't want to join in?

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa With the table set, the couple steals a moment away—and shares a peck on the lips.

Colton Haynes The American Horror Story: Cult star thought he'd be spending the holiday alone, as his husband Jeff Leatham had to work. "It was all a trick," he revealed. "I'm so thankful for his patience & love, my incredible family, & my amazing friends."

Jessica Alba The pregnant actress takes a load off.

Kaia Gerber While Rande Gerber and Presley Gerber lounge outside, Cindy Crawford and her teen daughter get to work in the kitchen.

Ryan Hansen The YouTube Red star takes on the most important duty of the night.

Olivia Munn The X-Men: Apocalypse actress shares a family recipe.

Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell While the kids are away the adults will play.

Erin Foster The Instagram influencer runs errands for her famous family.

Carly Waddell & Evan Bass The Bachelor couple, who are expecting their first child together, a girl, appear with his three sons Nathan, Liam and Ensley. "Happy Turkey Day from our little family," Waddell wrote on Instagram.

Hoda Kotb, Joel Schiffman & Baby Haley "All this and a Noah photobomb ! Xoxo," the Today show co-host wrote on Instagram.

Zac Efron "Feeling thankful for all the love and support I receive from my fans, family and friends. Happy Thanksgiving all. #gratitude ‬#thanksgiving," the actor wrote on Instagram.

Gabrielle Unione & Dwyane Wade Wade shared this throwback pic on Thanksgiving.

Kate Upton & Justin Verlander The happy couple celebrated their first Thanksgiving together as a married pair, along with family. Upton wrote on Instagram, "Happy thanksgiving from my family to yours ! #theverlanders #wearereadyforfood #souffleisholdingupeverything."

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Their little girl Luna Stephens plays in the fall leaves.

Neil Patrick Harris The TV star posted on Instagram this photo of his and David Burtka's twins Harper and Gideon, writing, "Happy Thanksgiving! So many things to be thankful for - these are my top two."

Shawn Johnson & Andrew East "Thankful for these kisses @shawnjohnson #short #thanksgiving #thankful," East wrote on Instagram.

Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski "Advice I wasn't asked for but am compelled to dispense due to an overflowing amount of gratitude for my husband: Don't settle. Find the person who can show up, give without taking, let you shine, put you first, dream alongside you, and fearlessly know you. Today, most especially, I'm grateful for the heartbreakingly soulful belly laughs @thomas_sadoski inspires in our baby girl. #thanksgiving," Seyfried wrote on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian The reality star shared on Instagram this photo of kids Penelope Disick, 5, and Reign Disick, 2, writing, "Live for the moments you can't put into words."

Scott Disick The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on Instagram a sweet throwback video of him and kids Penelope and Reign, while Khloe Kardashian also makes an appearance.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Au Fudge



Jessica Biel "One pie, two pie, three pie... snore. I hope you all enjoy your food coma naps and family time today. Happy Thanksgiving!" she wrote on Instagram.

Kelly Clarkson Clarkson appears with her husband, their two kids and his daughter—one of his two children from a previous marriage.. "Happy Thanksgiving! #TheOnlyKiddoMissingIsSeth #HeWasBusyOnAnotherRedCarpet," she wrote on Instagram.