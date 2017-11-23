Scott Disick Shares Sweet Video With Kids on Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, Scott Disick is thankful for the most important people in his life; his kids.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on his Instagram page a throwback video of him sharing precious moments with his and ex Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign Disick, 2, and daughter Penelope Disick, 5. Their eldest child, Mason Disick, 7, does not appear in the clip.
Scott is seen carrying Penelope, then Reign, and accepting kisses from the boy. Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian also makes an appearance.
"This is why I'm thankful today. Happy thanksgiving 2 all!!" he wrote.
Kourtney also shared on her own Instagram page a photo of Reign and Penelope, sitting on a stone on a beach.
"Live for the moments you can't put into words," she wrote.
Scott and Kourtney have been broken up since July 2015. He has continued to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"We have three beautiful kids together," Kourtney said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016. "You know, he's family. He'll always be."
She has since moved on with new boyfriend Younes Bendjima, who she met late last year.
Scott and model Sofia Richie sparked romance rumors in May and have been seeing each other for the last few months.
