Seth Meyers to Host 2018 Golden Globes

Seth Meyers, Late Night

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

It's official: Seth Meyers is your host for the 2018 Golden Globes.

The news comes days after trade outlets reported that the NBC's Late Night host was close to a deal to host the annual award ceremony, now in its 75th year.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is excited to have Seth Meyers host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards," HFPA President Meher Tatna said in a statement. "With his natural comedic wit and innate ability to charm audiences, Seth will help us carry on the celebratory tradition of recognizing the best in television and film at the Party of the Year."

2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Meyers follows in the footsteps of past Golden Globe Award hosts such as fellow SNL alumni Amy Poehler and Tina Fey and British funnyman and The Office co-creator Ricky Gervais.

5 Reasons Seth Meyers Will Score Big as Host of the 2018 Golden Globes

Meyers has hosted award shows before—the 2010 ESPYs and the 2014 Emmys.

The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards presentation will air live on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 on NBC at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. Nominations will be announced on Monday, Dec. 11.

