What a rock...to go with the first rock!

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian got married in New Orleans last week in front of friends and family, including their 2-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia. In a new photo posted on the infant's Instagram page, Serena is seen playing with the baby, who is wearing a leopard-print romper while lying on a leopard-print towel. But wait, what's this?

The tennis champion is wearing the massive diamond engagement ring Alexis gave her when the Reddit co-founder proposed to her last December, as well as an enormous diamond wedding band—offering fans a first close-up look at her new bling.