Nicky Hilton Enjoys Glamorous Baby Shower Thanks to Paris and Kathy Hilton

Nicky Hilton, Instagram, Baby Shower

The Hiltons do everything in style, including baby showers.

Paris Hiltonand Kathy Hilton threw a beautiful shower for their family member Nicky Hilton Rothschild at their Bel Air mansion on Tuesday.

The Hilton home was in full holiday mode during the shower, with pink Christmas trees and other festive decorations spotted in Instagram pictures shared of the joyous occasion.

Since Nicky is holding off on finding out the sex until the birth of her second child, the shower was decorated with pink and blue touches.

Keeping with the color scheme, the famous family was dressed in blue and pink, with Paris and Nicky's one-year-old daughter Lily Grace Rothschild matching in pink dresses while Nicky and her mom wore blue outfits.

Baby #2 is brewing

Guests were able to treat themselves to the dessert table bedecked with sweets like macaroons delivered from the popular Paris bakery, Maison Laduree—a favorite of the expecting mother.

In attendance were Nicky and Paris' aunts as well as more than a few Real Housewives including Kim RichardsBethenny Frankel and Kyle Richards

 

#NickysBabyShower ????????????????????

Nicky announced her second pregnancy with husband James Rothschild in July and has since been dutiful in updating her followers on the growth of her belly on Instagram.

The 34-year-old told E! News in September that her pregnancy has been smooth-sailing, saying, "I'm feeling great! Not one day of morning sickness." This comes as no surprise considering the healthy lifestyle the heiress follows even when pregnant.

So in love with this little angel. ?????? #AuntParis

Meanwhile, her daughter Lily is blissfully unaware of the new sibling who might take away from the amount of attention her Aunt Paris has been spoiling her with, including the presents!

Paris loves to spoil her niece and Lily knows this as Nicky explained, "Clothing, toys, dolls...so Lily Grace gets very excited when Auntie Paris walks in the door."

Luckily for Paris, the addition to the family just means double the love to shower upon Nicky's little ones. Congratulations to the happy family!

