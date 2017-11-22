Listen up, subway riders, because Jimmy Fallon is bringing you a star-studded show—and you don't even know!

The Tonight Show host has mastered the art of catching fans off guard, thanks to the wildly entertaining idea of busking on the New York City subway with his celebrity guests in disguise. The late-night host added another segment to the budding series Monday night with Maroon 5frontman, Adam Levine.

Donning fake facial hair, wigs and sunglasses, the musicians got the party started with help from Queen's hit, "Crazy Little Thing Called Love." As a crowd collected around the group, Fallon soon shed his faux look to introduce Maroon 5.

Of course, the crowd broke out their cell phones and got to grooving as Levine crooned the band's chart topper, "Sugar."