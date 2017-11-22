Kate Middleton's Hair Is Windswept, but Somehow Still Perfect

Is this a skill you learn at Buckingham Palace?

As women well know, the wind is not typically one's friend when it comes to hair. A perfect blowout can be ruined in an instant. However, that does not seem to be the case for Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton who showed the wind who's boss when she stepped outside to visit Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull Manufacturing Plant on Tuesday morning.

As she and her royal husband, Prince William, visited the plant, a gush of wind made her curled brunette locks airborne. However, the 'do managed to stay mostly unmussed. Royal magic, perhaps? Either way, she faced the breeze like a bonafide pro.