Rutina Wesley is engaged.
The True Blood star announced her engagement to girlfriend Shonda in a series of Instagram photos. The photos started with a quote and proceeded to show several pictures of Wesley and Shonda, including one of the actress giving her sweetheart a kiss on the cheek. The last photo showed a picture of a diamond ring set on a sparkly band.
The caption also hinted that a proposal occurred and included hashtags like #AlwaysMORENeverLessISaidYes, #LoveOfMyLifeYouAreMyFriend and #ILoveYouMoreThanWords.
The Queen Sugar star has hinted at the relationship before. Just before announcing the engagement, the actress shared a picture of Shonda (or @chef_shonda as she's referred to on Instagram) playing with her dog.
She also posted a picture of them driving together earlier this month and captioned it "#FromTheInsideOut You are the sunshine of my life…."
In addition, she posted a picture of the two of them together at the Queen Sugar finale event. In fact, she shared a photo of Shonda smiling way back in September on the chef's birthday.
This isn't the first time Wesley has accepted a proposal. The actress was previously married to Jacob Fishel. The former couple had been married for eight years before calling it quits in 2013. The actress cited irreconcilable differences as their reason for their divorce.
Congratulations to the happy couple!