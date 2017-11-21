It doesn't look like there's any bad blood between Jennifer Lopez's exes Marc Anthony and Casper Smart. J.Lo's former beaus snapped a selfie together at one of Anthony's recent shows in Miami.

"If you've never seen his show you are really missing out," Casper wrote in the caption of the photo showcasing the "You Sang to Me" singer putting his arm around the choreographer. "A Truly captivating performer! Thanks for taking care of my people and I @marcanthony much appreciated! #miami #alllove #respect."