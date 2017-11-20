Shawn Mendes Reveals the One Attribute He's Looking for in a Date

If you're looking to win Shawn Mendes' heart, embrace your funny bone.

As the "Stitches" star dished to E!'s Jason Kennedy on the 2017 American Music Awards red carpet, he's not dating anyone right now, but if you're interested there's one thing he's always looking for.

"Humor is my number one thing," he noted. So, if you're trying to score a date with the singer, take note!

In the meantime, Mendes is focused on bringing his hits to his devoted fans. In fact, when the singer, who won the American Music Award for Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist Sunday night, was asked what career feat has meant the most to him recently, he said it was finishing his first North American and European tour.