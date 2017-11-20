K-Pop group BTS brought down the house when they made their debut American performance at the 2017 American Music Awards.
The group, also known as the Bangtan Boys, performed their hit song "DNA" for a raving audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Following their show-stopping performance, the boy band told E! News, "It was sick."
Before the show, however, was another story, with the members saying they could hardly look beyond the stage because they were so racked with nerves. BTS member Rap Monster said, "We were so nervous so we couldn't watch the audience."
If they had looked out into the crowd, they probably would have been able to see The Fault in Our Stars star and BTS fan Ansel Elgort among the many k-pop stans excitedly watching the performers.
While the k-pop group is no stranger to raving fans in both the states and Korea, Rap Monster says that the screaming crowds still surprise them even after all this time. "It is like something that we can never get used to," adding, "It is new every day."
Rap Monster also spoke about how they regretted that they were not able to do a concert during their time in Los Angeles, but quickly added, "We'll come back soon."
As for who they were most excited to see at the AMAs, it was none other than their own presenters: The Chainsmokers.
