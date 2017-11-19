The holidays are here again and it's time for even more family time!
Well, it's certainly the case for Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman who stepped out in Los Angeles Sunday night for the 2017 American Music Awards.
While appearing on Live From the Red Carpet, the Hollywood couple chatted with E! News and revealed their plans for the holidays ahead.
"We're together most of the time as a family especially [during the holidays]," Keith revealed to Jason Kennedy. "We kind of thread it all together. It's not like blocks of time. It's all threaded together."
For proof, just look at last month when the duo celebrated Halloween together with their children.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
When Jason pointed out their costumes for this year's spooky day, Nicole confessed that their daughters picked it out.
"You can tell. I think next year we'll flip it," Keith joked. Nicole added, "We have a party for the kids. It's big in our house."
Family aside, tonight's date night is all about music and one song receiving plenty of rave reviews is Keith's new track titled "Female."
"It's hard to put that into words because the song is more about a feeling as well. I just like people to hear the song," he explained to E! News.
As for Nicole's surprise vocals on the track, Keith just knew "it was the right [song]" to feature her in.
"He asked me. We have a studio in the house. What was I doing? I was upstairs and he came up and said would you just come down and just—I just sang," Nicole revealed.
Watch E!'s live 2017 American Music Awards red carpet coverage at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, Nov. 19. Also be sure to watch E! News Monday at 7 & 11 p.m. for all things AMAs!