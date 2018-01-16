Congratulations are in order for the Kardashian-West family!
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child Monday. The baby, whose name has not been revealed, sure has some big shoes to fill in terms of milestones and firsts.
From sitting front row at New York Fashion Week with Beyoncé and Jay-Z, to taking private meetings with Anna Wintour and most recently, gracing the cover of Interview magazine, where she gave her very first interview, it seems like big sister North West has done it all by the age of four.
While we patiently await the baby's debut moment, let's celebrate by taking a look back at some of North's fabulous firsts:
The photo that really broke the internet. Kim shares North's first pic back in August 2013.
The Wests have a special present under the tree, little baby North! Kim shared this cute photo of North's first Christmas back in 2013.
In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kim revealed that North's first words were "please" and "thank you."
Asadorian-Mejia/Splash
North West is quite the fashionista. Here she is taking her first NYC shopping trip in 2013.
North West meets fashion mogul and Vogue editor, Anna Wintour.
REUTERS/Lucas
North West joins Jay-Z and Beyoncé for her first NYC fashion show.
North West sips on her first sweets, a cup of hot cocoa!
North celebrates her first birthday, a "Kidchella" themed party thrown at the family's Calabasas home in June of 2014.
Kim shared this adorable photo of North's first steps back in 2014.
North West celebrated her first Halloween by dressing up as a skunk alongside cousin, Penelope.
KanyeWest.Com
North West starred in her fist music video alongside her dad, Kanye West, for his 2015 track, "Only One."
Clint Brewer/Splash News
North West is the cutest Minnie Mouse ever.
Snapchat
North loves making guest appearances on her mom's Snapchat.
Steven Klein for Interview Magazine
North and mom, Kim Kardashian-West, graced the cover of Interview magazine back in September 2017.
Steven Klein for Interview Magazine
North West gives her first interview to Interview magazine. The four-year-old gushed about her love of cheese pizza, her favorite song, "Amazing," by her daddy, Kanye West and revealed that her best friend is none other than her mom, Kim.
