20th Century Fox
The Plaza wants you to "live like Kevin."
In celebration of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York's 25th anniversary, the New York City hotel is offering a "Kevin McCallister" experience and a look-alike contest! In the movie, Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) accidentally finds himself on a plane to NYC instead of to Florida with his family. While in the city, Kevin manages to get a room at The Plaza.
"In room and throughout the hotel a variety of experiences inspired by Kevin's time over the holiday's here at The Plaza will come to life for guests to enjoy," the hotel's website says.
The description of the experience continues, "Beyond the in room experience, guests are invited to dine in the Todd English Food Hall to taste-test a 90's inspired menu with upscale versions of childhood favorites, or to head over to the interactive photo-experience where they'll find themselves in Kevin's New York journey."
And if you want to stay at the hotel, The Plaza is offering the "Home Alone 2 Anniversary Room Package." This package is "complete with gifts including a branded backpack, t-shirt and copy of the 'Anniversary Edition' Blu-ray." If you book this package it will also include a complimentary ice cream sundae cart in your room!
This package is available starting Dec. 1 through Oct. 29, 2018, with rates starting at $895.
The hotel is also launching a Kevin look-alike contest for one lucky person to win the anniversary package for one night! All you have to do is go to The Plaza Food Hall on Monday, Nov. 27 dressed up like Kevin at 5 p.m. and strike a pose. One lucky winner will be chosen to receive a night's stay at the hotel and will light The Plaza's Holiday Tree later that night!
