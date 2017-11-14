CapturedByQue
Marquise Goodwin is sending love to his wife Morgan Goodwin after the heartbreaking death of their newborn son.
After the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver scored a touchdown during Sunday's game against the New York Giants, he revealed that just hours earlier he and his wife Morgan had lost their baby boy. This morning, Marquise took to Instagram to honor Morgan for her "strength" and "resiliency."
Along with a photo of Morgan he wrote, "You're looking at strength, courage, & resiliency all in one picture. So many more words to describe my beautiful wife. I love you sweetheart #WCW #SuperBlessed."
I just wanna thank those who?ve genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself through out this pregnancy. Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family. ????
After scoring his touchdown Sunday, Marquise shared the heartbreaking news about the couple's son with his social media followers.
This whole week has taken an emotional toll on my husband and I, Struggling to keep our healthy baby safe in my womb. However, God had other plans for us. Today, I had to deliver my precious baby boy early this morning due to preterm labor. Despite our loss, my hubby kept grinding, scored his son a touchdown & got our first ?W? of the season. He had a wonderful game today. I? appreciate everyone who kept us in their prayers and constantly checked in on us. This was truly and an amazing experience and it was also a tragic experience. But that?s okay because we won?t stop fighting and we won?t give up on what God has in store for us. It?s just important for us to remember that things happen for a reason, even though we may question ourselves ?why us.? Our faith is strong. I just ask that you let us mourn in peace and ask that you not try and call/blow our phone up. ???? #RIPBabyGoodwin #PretermLabor #PregnancyLoss #StayingStrong
Morgan also shared a message on Instagram Sunday.
