Marquise Goodwin shared heartbreaking news after his game Sunday.
The NFL star, who is a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, scored an 83-yard touchdown during Sunday's game. After his team's win, Marquise shared that he and his wife, Morgan Goodwin, had lost their son just hours earlier.
"I just wanna thank those who've genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself through out this pregnancy," Marquise wrote to his followers. "Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family."
Morgan also posted a message to her followers on Instagram Sunday.
"This whole week has taken an emotional toll on my husband and I, Struggling to keep our healthy baby safe in my womb. However, God had other plans for us. Today, I had to deliver my precious baby boy early this morning due to preterm labor. Despite our loss, my hubby kept grinding, scored his son a touchdown & got our first 'W' of the season. He had a wonderful game today," Morgan wrote.
She continued, "I️ appreciate everyone who kept us in their prayers and constantly checked in on us. This was truly and an amazing experience and it was also a tragic experience. But that's okay because we won't stop fighting and we won't give up on what God has in store for us. It's just important for us to remember that things happen for a reason, even though we may question ourselves 'why us.' Our faith is strong. I just ask that you let us mourn in peace and ask that you not try and call/blow our phone up. #RIPBabyGoodwin #PretermLabor #PregnancyLoss #StayingStrong."
The couple had announced their pregnancy in September.
We're sending our love to the Goodwin family. You can watch Marquise's touchdown moment in the Instagram video he posted above.