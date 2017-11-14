Ryan Seacrest's Mom Is Taylor Swift's Doppelgänger

Ryan Seacrest's mom looks like she could be Taylor Swift 's mom!

On Tuesday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, a viewer wrote to co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan, telling them to do a side-by-side shot of Ryan's mom Connie Seacrest, who was in the audience, and Taylor.

"You should do a side-by-side shot of Ryan's mom and Taylor Swift, she could be Taylor Swift's mother," Ryan read on the air.

A picture of Taylor from the 2015 Billboard Music Awards appeared on screen next to Connie and their haircuts are very similar!