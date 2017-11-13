Kailyn Lowry is setting the record straight on her relationship with Chris Lopez.

More than three months after welcoming Lux Russell, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed on tonight's all-new episode that she has little to no relationship with the baby's father.

"Chris and I haven't seen each other in a month so he hasn't seen the baby, either," Kailyn revealed to Dr. Drew Pinsky during Part 1 of the reunion show. "It's kind of a hard pill to swallow."

She continued, "You know, he cheated on me my whole pregnancy. The things I went through... All the way leading up to having him was something that I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy. You know, it was like, 'Oh, it'll get better, it'll get better' and then it never got better. There's no contact at all."

So who has helped Kailyn as she continues raising three young boys?