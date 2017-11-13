It was a big weekend for celebrating in the Kardashian-Jenner household.
Just one day after Kim Kardashian was treated to a star-studded "Tea for 3" baby shower, E! News has learned younger sister Kylie Jenner also received a party of her own.
According to an eyewitness, around 30 people traveled to Kylie's backyard on Sunday morning for a pajama brunch-themed celebration.
"It was a huge production with hundreds of pink roses that looked like a wedding," our source shared. "There were pink rose petals scattered around the pool and the posts to the tent were all wrapped in pink roses. There was also a big wall of pink flowers and a little stage."
We're told each guest was given silk pajamas and slippers to wear before enjoying a waffle and omelet bar on one side of the event space. The other side included two large sweet tables with cakes and desserts.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
"The food was very elaborate and there was a lot to choose from," an eyewitness revealed.
After brunch, guests were able to mingle and play a few quiz games. A craft table was also set up allowing visitors to make something special to commemorate the special day.
"Each guest signed in and left a note for Kylie. People gave toasts and talked about what a great mom she will be during brunch," our source shared. "Kylie was sitting front and center listening as people spoke. She got gifts from Babies 'R Us, some large gift baskets with books and clothes wrapped in cellophane and a lot of diapers."
While reports first surfaced in September that Kylie is pregnant and expecting her first child with Travis Scott, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has yet to confirm the news.
In fact, the businesswoman continues to keep fans guessing about her relationship status with Travis—are they engaged?!—and whether or not she is planning a gender reveal photo shoot.
What isn't up for debate is the fact that Kim and husband Kanye West are expecting a third child through surrogate. Famous friends including Chrissy Teigen, Jen Atkin and Anastasia Soare celebrated the expanding family Saturday afternoon.
As a token of her appreciation, Kim gifted her guests with items from her KKW Beauty label.
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!