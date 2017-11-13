There's No More Gilmore Girls in the Works Right Now, But...

"You know, I can't say no because I can't so no before and we wound up doing six hours of Gilmore Girls, so that would be nobody is going to take me seriously anymore. You know, I don't know," Sherman-Palladino said.

"You're very unreliable," Palladino joked.

"We're very close with these actors, especially Lauren [Graham], Kelly [Bishop] and Milo [Ventimiglia]...I think if the time was right and everybody is in the right space, because that's what happened before. Everybody was kind of, like, in a room together and we were kind of like, ‘Should we do this? Is everybody up—' because it has to have that feeling, it has to be like we're all in it to win it," Sherman-Palladino said. "It'd have to be the right format, the right story, so—we have allowed for it. The deal we have with Amazon has a Gilmore clause carved out, so it's definitely if we can all come together, it can happen. Nothing is in the works right now."