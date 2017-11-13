This Halloween, various stars paid tribute to Selena Quintanilla by transforming themselves by sporting the late singer's signature look and iconic outfits.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, America Ferrera, and Demi Lovato left us in awe of their costumes, and it seems that they had the same effect on Suzette Quintanilla.

"She looked beautiful. She looked real Latina. I loved it," the late star's sister said referencing Kardashian's transformation when asked by Power 106.

She couldn't pick a favorite and said, "It's a tie because they both looked beautiful. Both of them are beautiful."