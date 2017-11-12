Emily Maynard's happily ever after continues with...

The former Bachelorette has given birth to her fourth child, her third one under 3-years-old. The reality star's husband Tyler Johnson revealed the happy news on social media on Sunday.

The proud papa took to Instagram stories to document the happy day filled with family and lots of love.

Johnson posted several pics of Maynard at the hospital throughout the day, showing images of his wife before giving birth, then holding her newborn and eventually the baby meeting her older sister.

On Monday, Maynard posted a family-of-six photo on her Instagram, revealing that she'd had a yet-to-be named baby boy. The reality star wrote, "God is so good...my cup runneth over... {welcome New Baby Johnson to the world. If anyone has any good boy names send them my way! We need help!}."

In addition to the newest wee one, Maynard, has 12-year-old daughter Ricki, from a previous relationship. Maynard and her husband also share two sons Jennings Tyler, 2, and Gibson Kyle, 1.