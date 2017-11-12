A source tells E! News that the singer is no rush to get into a relationship. "Abel is having a good time as a single dude. He is not taking any girl really seriously now."

The insider did say, "He thinks Yovanna is a beautiful woman and cool to kick it with but nothing more. She is fun hanging out with."

As for reports that the singer was holding hands with Yovanna, the source said, "Abel overall is an affectionate dude whether it's his girlfriend or not. He has always been the romantic type."

As for his plans for the future? "He is very focused on his music," said the source.

As for his relationship with his ex-gf of 10 months, who has been spending more and more time with her on-again, off-again ex Justin Bieber, the source says, "Selena and Abel haven't really been speaking since the breakup."

The insider also made it clear that just because the "I Feel It Coming" singer is not with Selena any more, that it doesn't mean he's going back to his ex Bella Hadid. E! News reported that the couple broke up a year ago, on Nov. 10 2016.

"Bella and Abel are not rekindling any romance as of now but he still has so much love and respect for her and the Hadid family," said the insider.