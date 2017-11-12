T.O / BACKGRID
The Weeknd's had a busy weekend!
Less than two weeks after E! News reported that the "Star Boy" singer had split with girlfriendSelena Gomez, The Weeknd has been spotted hanging with a plethora of famous faces including Robert Pattinson, Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as a bevy of beauties like Justin Bieber's rumored ex-flame from 2014, Yovanna Ventura, and "Blurred Lines" star Emily Ratajkowski, whom he arrived in the same white Bentley for Leonardo Dicaprio's celeb-studded birthday party on Saturday night.
On Friday, the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, hung out with the Bieb's rumored former lady, a 21-year-old model from Miami. The Weeknd and Yovanna were spotted leaving Hyde nightclub in Los Angeles together. The pair were photographed in the backseat of the "Star Boy" singer's car, as Yovanna's friend Ashley sat in the front seat.
According to US Weekly, The Weeknd and Yovanna also hung out Thursday night at French Montana's birthday bash.
Over Halloween weekend, Abel danced with an unidentified woman at the 21 Savage x Metro Boomin x Offset collab project Without Warning party in Toronto. The whole scene was caught on camera by TMZ.
A source tells E! News that the singer is no rush to get into a relationship. "Abel is having a good time as a single dude. He is not taking any girl really seriously now."
The insider did say, "He thinks Yovanna is a beautiful woman and cool to kick it with but nothing more. She is fun hanging out with."
As for reports that the singer was holding hands with Yovanna, the source said, "Abel overall is an affectionate dude whether it's his girlfriend or not. He has always been the romantic type."
As for his plans for the future? "He is very focused on his music," said the source.
As for his relationship with his ex-gf of 10 months, who has been spending more and more time with her on-again, off-again ex Justin Bieber, the source says, "Selena and Abel haven't really been speaking since the breakup."
The insider also made it clear that just because the "I Feel It Coming" singer is not with Selena any more, that it doesn't mean he's going back to his ex Bella Hadid. E! News reported that the couple broke up a year ago, on Nov. 10 2016.
"Bella and Abel are not rekindling any romance as of now but he still has so much love and respect for her and the Hadid family," said the insider.