MTV EMAs 2017: Complete List of Winners

It's Europe's wildest night of music!

Demi Lovato, Lana Del Rey and more of the biggest acts in music hit up merry ole England for the MTV EMAs 2017, which was hosted by Rita Ora and held at The SSE Arena in London.

Taylor Swift lead the pack with six nominations. Shawn Mendes got an impressive five nods? But who actually took home the most trophies?

Check out the full list of winners for the 2017 MTV EMAs to find out...

BEST U.S. ACT

Bruno Mars

DJ Khaled

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift

WINNER: Fifth Harmony

BEST CANADIAN ACT

Alessia Cara

Drake

Justin Bieber

WINNER: Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

GLOBAL ICON

U2 – WINNER

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Little Mix

WINNER: Louis Tomlinson

Stormzy