TLC is not having it with Derick Dillard's comments against Jazz Jennings.
In August, many people accused Derick, the 28-year-old husband of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On cast member Jill Duggar Dillard, of bullying the now-17-year-old transgender star of I Am Jazz by making transphobic remarks about her online. Three days ago, Derick once again angered people on Twitter when he posted more comments about her.
On Saturday, a statement posted on TLC's Twitter page read, "We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick's personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so."
In his latest tweets, Derick had said, "I pity Jazz, 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It's sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what's on TV these days."
He also said he "never bullied anyone," but "just said I didn't agree with what is being propagated on TV. I'm expressing my view of what should be treated as reality; if I say I feel like I am Nepali, that doesn't make me so."
While Jazz did not mention Derick by name, she tweeted on Saturday, "In the face of constant ignorance and hatred I prefer to disregard negative opinions and continue moving forward with love."
On Saturday evening, Derick posted on Twitter a link to a crowdfunding page, seeking donations for what he called "various missions opportunities I will have throughout the year." A user asked him if he would send Jazz a thank-you video if she donated $50.
"Yes," he replied on Sunday morning.