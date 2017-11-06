Are Chloe Bennet and NBA Player Chandler Parsons Dating?

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Physicians Formula; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images For Nickelodeon
Did Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet just score a NBA player?
An insider spotted Chloe on a date with Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons at the romantic Los Angeles Italian eatery Pace this past Friday night.
According to an eyewitness, the duo were cuddly, affectionate and "acting like a couple."
Interestingly enough, the next day, the 25-year-old former Nashville actress was she spotted at attending Parson's basketball game when the 29-year-old baller's team played the Los Angeles Clippers.
In June, the actress split from The Walking Dead's Austin Nichols, after four years of dating.
In July, the actress, who is set to star in an upcoming remake of the iconic '80s film Valley Girl, was rumored to be dating her co-star and YouTube personality Logan Paul, after photographs of the pair surfaced of the pair showing some major PDA during a getaway in Hawaii.
After Internet fans went crazy over the pics, Paul addressed his rabid fans in a YouTube video, explaining, "I kind of have to address this. I'm very transparent with you guys. Chloe and I are friends, for sure. In my opinion, friends sometimes make out. Touch butts."
"If you haven't kissed your friends, I don't think your friends," Paul quipped, adding, "So that's what Chloe and I were doing."
Logan clarified that whatever was going on between him and his co-star was not a publicity stunt, and they never intended to take things public this soon. He shared, "We were keeping this private. I don't know if you noticed, but in the vlogs, but I've been kind of keeping her out. It's an intimate thing... It f--king sucks."
Looks like those two "pals" were only a fleeting thing and now it appears as if the actress has moved on...