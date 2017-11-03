Another Bachelor baby is on the way.

In a pair of Instagram posts, Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici announced their 16-month-old son Samuel Thomas Lowe is going to be a big brother. In Sean's video, Samuel played on his mother's lap. "Hey Samuel, can you say baby?" he asked. Samuel then pointed to Catherine's tummy as she laughed and said, "Baby!" In Catherine's video, she pointed to her belly and asked, "Samuel, what's this?" After he said "bah-bah," she asked him, "What is it? What's this?"

E! News has reached out to the couple for additional comment on Catherine's pregnancy.

Sean and Catherine met on season 17 of ABC's The Bachelor. They got engaged in the March 2013 finale and later got married in a televised wedding ceremony that aired on Jan. 26, 2014.