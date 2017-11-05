WAGS' Nicole Williams Stresses Over Finding a Wedding Venue & Natalie Halcro Donates Items to the Museum of Broken Relationships

It's about to go down! 

The ladies of L.A. are back and better than ever! On the season premiere of WAGS L.A., there are some new faces in town and they are ready to shake things up. 

Sasha Gates, wife of football star Antonio Gates, is coming to town, but she's far from a new face to the WAGS community. Especially to Autumn Ajirotutu, considering they were besties turned frenemies who will now be living in close proximity. 

For most of this week's episode, it looked like the two were going to put their drama behind them. Unfortunately, things ended up getting pretty heated at Sasha's going away dinner, and it doesn't look like things will be patched up anytime soon. 

For Nicole Williams, this season is all about planning her wedding to fiancé Larry English. She's thrilled to be marrying the love of her life, but sadly, Larry isn't being very helpful when it comes to planning their future together. 

The couple has a time crunch to get the venue before their wedding date arrives or they may have to push back the event. Which might mean Nicole's family couldn't make it, and that's a definite problem. 

Natalie Halcro is also trying to put the past behind her. After her recent breakup with Shaun Phillips, she's trying to pick up the pieces and get her life back in shape. First order of business—getting rid of all of his gifts! 

The newly single brunette got rid of lots of purses, and even a pair of designer pumps, by donating them to The Museum of Broken Relationships. Yep, that's a thing. With everything out of her space, she just might be ready to move on. 

See it all go down in the this week's recap video above! 

Watch a brand new episode of WAGS Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

