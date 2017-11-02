The holidays season is officially here, as Oprah Winfrey has unveiled her annual Oprah's Favorite Things list.

The 2017 edition features 102 products and includes everything from clothes to electronics to kitchen gadgets to maple syrup. If you bought everything on the list and utilized Oprah's special 20 percent discount when you could, you would spend no less than a whopping $12,200! If you didn't use the discount, you'd be out more than $13,400.

Oprah's Favorite Things List 2017 is featured on Oprah.com as well as in O, The Oprah Magazine's December 2017 issue, on newsstands on November 14.

The most expensive item on the list is a 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K UHD TV, which "transforms your TV into a work of art."

The second-most expensive produce is a 2-gear bicycle from Martone Cycling, which costs an average of $1,200.

"This bike is a monochromatic masterpiece, a work of art that truly moves you—its two gears shift automatically," Oprah said. "It's light and made to last, with a basket built into the frame. You can choose from eight shades, but I can't wait to ride my brand-new white one around Santa Barbara."

Among Oprah's least expensive items are earbud cases ($8 after her discount), Center Stage Reading Sunglasses ($17.60 after her discount) and $20 Crema da Mano Luxe hand cream.