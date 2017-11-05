Ever wonder how Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima met? It's actually a fascinating story!

On tonight's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are talking about Younes and Kourt tells the tale of their fateful meeting.

"You met him in Paris when you were with Kim for fashion week?" Khloe asks. "Yeah, we like walked into a bar and Stephanie [Sheppard] was across from me and she kept going, ‘This guy's cute over here.'"

"And you picked him up?" Khloe asks.