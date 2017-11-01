Reality Stars Who Found Love in Hollywood and the Music World

"But I did spend enough time with her to know she's a lovely girl," he said.

In 2007, Lindsay Lohan and fellow socialite Calum Best , who appeared on the British reality shows Fool Around With and The Match, were often seen out together and made tabloid news. Their relationship was turbulent. In his 2015 memoir Second Best: My Dad and Me, Best wrote that "she had a mad life, running around the world all the time. Everyone has their nose in her business, so there was no chance for something real to build between us."

After gaining some notoriety, some of them have had romances with Hollywood actors and famous singers.

Cardi B and Offset The Love & Hip Hop: New York alum and "Bodak Yellow" rapper began dating the Migos rapper in early 2017. He proposed to her onstage at a concert in October 2017 with an enormous pear-shaped diamond ring.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Kim Kardashian and rapper and husband Kanye West have been married since 2014 and have two children.

David Otunga and Jennifer Hudson The I Love New York 2 alum, retired pro wrestler and WWE commentator and the Oscar and Grammy-winning actress and singer (who first shot to fame herself thanks to a reality show—American Idol) have been engaged since 2008. In 2009, they welcomed a son.

Brody Jenner and Avril Lavingne Brody Jenner and Avril Lavingne dated for almost two years before they split in 2012.

K. Michelle and Idris Elba The singer said she and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and the British actor dated for several months until mid-2014. She said on The Wendy Williams Show that they met at the 2013 Soul Train Awards and that many songs on her album Anybody Wanna Buy A Heart are about their past relationship. He also directed her Rebellious Soul: The Musical special. "There was a situation. He has a child and I'm not going to get in the way of that," she told Wendy Williams about their breakup, referring to his son Winston, who was born in April 2014. "Y'all not gonna call me the home wrecker, call me any of that. Me, I desire a lot of attention and time and when there's a newborn, you have to give your time and attention to [them]." "When I met him, I did find out that he had a woman," she said. "But I did not know they still had that situation. So I kind of looked up and saw that I was the side chick."

Kelley Limp and Scott Wolf The Real World: New Orleans alum and Party of Five star have been married since 2014 and are parents of three.

Stephen Colletti and Hayden Panettiere The Laguna Beach star dated the Nashville actress and Heroes alum when she was 17, for about a year until 2007. "I just knew I wanted to breathe. I wanted to be single at the time," she told Seventeen a year later. "It just hit me like a ton of bricks: This is the time I need to be with myself. It takes such a secure person to be with someone like me—it takes so much confidence; it takes so much trust."

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams The Modern Family star and the Bachelor in Paradise alum sparked romance rumors before Halloween 2017 when she posted photos of them together, dressed as characters from Stranger Things. They have not commented on the nature of their relationship.

