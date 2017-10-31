Bloop! NeNe Leakes is back on the Real Housewives of Atlanta scene, and she's not wasting any time on the drama front. Did you expect anything less?

In this sneak peek of the season 10 (!!) premiere, exclusive to E! News, the former queen of these Southern belles is clearly back to reclaim her throne and she's not going to let anyone stand in her way. Especially former friend Porsha Williams.

"What is your problem?" she demands Porsha tell her in the middle of a party after she clearly catches wind that she's being talked about.

Porsha laughs at NeNe's request. "NeNe, three weeks ago...," is all she can get out before NeNe cuts her off.