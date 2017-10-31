Team Flash has got a new member!

Barry (Grant Gustin) and co. officially welcomed Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer), AKA the Elongated Man (though that's not yet his name) to the team after a bit of an admittedly rocky start.

Ralph was a former cop with the CCPD, but was fired in disgrace after Barry caught him planting evidence to get a guy arrested. So he started working as a private detective, occasionally blackmailing the mayor to make some quick cash.

Then, he took that bus that got exposed to Barry's dark matter and ended up with super stretchy cells that made his face melt when he sneezed. With some help from Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), he gained the ability to control the stretch, and thus a superpower was born.