While many people may have been surprised to read Kevin Spacey's apology to actor Anthony Rapp for being sexually inappropriate with the then-14-year-old actor, Seth MacFarlane and the writers of Family Guy, known for skewering pop culture, might not be on that list.

Soon after Spacey tweeted his apology, which included his coming out as gay, a Twitter user uncovered a 2005 episode of MacFarlane's animated series that calls out the House of Cards star by name.

In the episode, Stewie, the baby of the show's family, runs through a department store yelling, "Help! I've escaped from Kevin Spacey's basement! Help me!"

Amazingly enough, the clip aired 12 years before Rapp's Buzzfeed News interview in which the Star Trek: Discovery star alleged that Spacey had been sexually inappropriate with him during a party at the Usual Suspects star's apartment in 1989.

No explanation has been given about the context of the line.