It's hard to have it all!

In this preview from Wednesday's season seven premiere of Total Divas, Trinity Fatu's career is at an all-time high, but she admits it's tough balancing work and her personal life.

"Things for me are going exceptional right now," Trinity says. "I've been married for three years now, I'm the SmackDown women's champion, my husband's the Tag Team champion, we're living in Pensacola, which is in the Florida panhandle and that's where Jon is from and where his family is."