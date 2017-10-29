Buh bye print shop!

After all that fuss over the big "print shop reunion," it was a little bit sad to see the place go up in smoke tonight, all because Jamie's been up to some very bad things. He's a smuggler, he's a treasonous printer, and he's also got another wife!

Sure, he claimed he never loved anyone else but Claire, but that wife thing's still going to be a pretty big deal, we're pretty sure.

The smuggling and sedition is also going to be a big deal, just based on what troubles it's already caused. Claire got attacked by an exciseman and ended up killing him on accident, and now his body's hidden in a cask of creme de menthe, while Ian had to set the print shop on fire when he saw another exciseman snooping around and happening upon Jamie's pamphlets.