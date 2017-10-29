Nothing will get the people of the Internet talking like coordinating Halloween costumes!

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and Bachelor in Paradise's Wells Adams knocked it out of the park in the Halloween costume competition with their inspired Stranger Things getups on Saturday night. Instead of going with the more obvious choice of Sarah dressing as Eleven and Wells going as Dustin Henderson (played by Gaten Matarazzo), the stars reversed roles and the Internet's digging it.

Early Sunday, Sarah took to her Instagram to share a snap of the duo which featured Wells clutching a box of Eggo waffles as Millie Bobby Brown's breakout character and Sarah giving a goofy Dustin-esque grin.

The newly single sitcom star wrote, "#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween."

Besides nailing their hilarious costumes, the twosome also got the rumor mill spinning on her Instagram. Many of Sarah's Insta fans loved the twosome's not-so-sexy costume, but many of them also commented about the hang out, asking why the actress and the reality star were dressing up together and several wondering if the festive twosome was actually a couple.