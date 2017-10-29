Rose McGowan, who has accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, says that a month ago, "someone close" to the producer offered her $1 million to not speak out about his alleged sexual encounter with her.

More than 60 women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment. Seven of them have accused him of raping them. He has denied allegations of unconsensual sex, apologized for past behavior against colleagues and has sought treatment. Police in Los Angeles, London and New York are investigating claims against him and he has been fired from his own company.

The New York Times broke the story on October 5 about Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct, saying that over the past 30 years, he reached at least eight settlements with accusers. The newspaper had said that in 1997, he reached a $100,000 settlement with McGowan, who was 23 at the time, "after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival."

A week after the story was published, McGowan tweeted that Weinstein raped her. She did not say where the alleged assault took place. The actress told The New York Times in an interview posted over the weekend that she had learned this summer that the agreement did not include a confidentiality clause.

She also said that in late September, she considered an offer: She said that through her lawyer, someone close to Weinstein offered her $1 million in hush money to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

"I had all these people I'm paying telling me to take it so that I could fund my art," she said.