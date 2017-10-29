You didn't think Kim Kardashian would have only one Halloween costume this year, did you?
A day after dressing up as Cher at a party, with BFF Jonathan Cheban as her Sonny Bono (with the two channeling the former couple's 1973 Oscars look), the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star debuted on Saturday not one but two more Halloween costumes. And it's not even Halloween yet!
First up—the late Aaliyah from her 2000 music video "Try Again." Kim sported her long, brown Cher wig for this one and wore a studded bikini top and matching choker, black leather pants, a bedazzled belt and dark blue eyeshadow.
For her third Halloween 2017 look, Kim enlisted the help of sister Kourtney Kardashian for another couple's costume; they dressed up as Madonna—channeling her Marilyn Monroe-like "Material Girl" look, and Michael Jackson from their appearance at the 1991 Oscars.
Kim wore a short, blond, curly wig, a low-cut strapless sparking white mermaid gown, sparkling choker and a fur wrap, while Kourtney sported a long, curly black wig, a white shirt with sparkling embellishments, black leather pants and boots and a wide gold belt.
See photos of Kim's costumes this year (so far!) and pics of past Halloween looks.
Splash News
Kim also showcased an Aaliyah costume.
Kim and also dressed up as Madonna while accompanying sister Kourtney Kardashian, who dressed up as Michael Jackson.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Kim and BFF Jonathan Cheban attended a party as Cher and Sonny Bono.
Article continues below
Kim Kardashian West
Kim brought out her old Princess Jasmine costume, dressed up her daughter in a similar outfit and dressed up son Saint West as Aladdin.
Throwback! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians knows how to poke fun at herself, as she recycled a colorful maternity look that was criticized by many viewers at the time; a floral print Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci gown she wore to the 2013 Met Gala while pregnant with her and Kanye West's daughter North West.
Scary skeleton!
Article continues below
Ralph Notaro / Splash News
Meow! Kim rocks a skintight catsuit for a Halloween party in Miami.
TS,PacificCoastNews.com
Kim makes one ravishing mermaid if you ask us!
Wowzer! Kim flaunts a whole lotta cleavage while trying on a leopard onesie.
Article continues below
Bennett Raglin/WireImage.com
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star channels seductive Batman villain Poison Ivy.
Albert Michael/startraksphoto.com
Kim looks bewitching!
celebuzz.com
Little Red Riding Hood never looked this hot!
Article continues below
celebuzz.com
Shiver me timbers, she's a pirate!
celebuzz.com
Kim is red hot as the Queen of Hearts.
celebuzz.com
When in doubt, pull out the catsuit!
Article continues below
celebuzz.com
Hot mama! Kim shows lots of skin in this gorgeous Princess Jasmin ensemble.
Startracksphoto.com
Kim is one fab flapper.
Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
Wonder Woman to the rescue!
Article continues below
On Saturday, Kim and Kourtney met up with friend Larsa Pippen, who went as Miss Colombia. Kim posted videos of the costumes on her Snapchat on Saturday, while Larsa shared pics.
"Happy Halloween!!" Larsa wrote on Instagram.