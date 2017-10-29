You didn't think Kim Kardashian would have only one Halloween costume this year, did you?

A day after dressing up as Cher at a party, with BFF Jonathan Cheban as her Sonny Bono (with the two channeling the former couple's 1973 Oscars look), the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star debuted on Saturday not one but two more Halloween costumes. And it's not even Halloween yet!

First up—the late Aaliyah from her 2000 music video "Try Again." Kim sported her long, brown Cher wig for this one and wore a studded bikini top and matching choker, black leather pants, a bedazzled belt and dark blue eyeshadow.