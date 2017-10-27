Linkin Park, friends and fans have gathered in Los Angeles tonight to honor Chester Bennington.
The singer passed away at the age of 41 in July, his cause of death revealed to be suicide. The Linkin Park Celebrates Life in Honor of Chester Bennington concert is being held at the Hollywood Bowl and livestreamed on YouTube for fans around the world to watch.
In addition to honoring their friend, the band also wanted to shine a light on mental health. On the YouTube livestream, the band posted a link to the One More Light Fund.
"Give to the One More Light Fund to bring light to the world and shine a light on mental health," the message read. The One More Light Fund is set up in memory of Bennington.
"Celebrating Chester and his passion for helping others," the page says. "The fund will support Chester's favorite Music for Relief program: Solar Suitcases - solar electricity kits - for remote health clinics without electricity."
The message continues, "The fund will also shine a light on mental health; helping individuals and families coping with mental and emotional struggles."
Over the past couple of months, the band has been posting their favorite videos of Bennington on their Twitter page. Before the show Friday, the band posted a video of Bennington singing "Believe It or Not" in 2010 from their LPTV series.