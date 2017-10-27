Linkin Park, friends and fans have gathered in Los Angeles tonight to honor Chester Bennington.

The singer passed away at the age of 41 in July, his cause of death revealed to be suicide. The Linkin Park Celebrates Life in Honor of Chester Bennington concert is being held at the Hollywood Bowl and livestreamed on YouTube for fans around the world to watch.

In addition to honoring their friend, the band also wanted to shine a light on mental health. On the YouTube livestream, the band posted a link to the One More Light Fund.