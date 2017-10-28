Jersey Shore Star Deena Cortese Marries Christopher Buckner

Deena Cortese, Christopher Buckner, wedding

djpaulyd/Instagram

MTV's resident "blast in a glass" is now a bride!

Jersey Shore alum Deena Cortese said "I do" to Christopher Buckner at the Laurita Winery in New Egypt, New Jersey on Saturday, nearly a year to the day he popped the question.

Deena's rep confirmed the happy event to E! News, "Finally the special day for these two amazing people together has come that will never be forgotten! So glad they shared the memories with her fellow cast mates who came out to show love and support to the ultimate duo."

Of course, Cortese could not get married without her best pals. Fellow former co-stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenny "JWoww" Farley, Sammi "Sweetheart" GiancolaDJ Pauly D and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino were all on hand to watch their girl tie the knot and post the good news on their social media accounts.

Deena paid tribute to her late father John Cortese by wearing a piece of one of his shirts sewn into her wedding dress. 

Jersey Shore Cast: Then and Now

Once the vows were exchanged, the bride and groom switched into party mode with a reception at the Laurita Winery. 

For fans of the reality series, Cortese's nuptials mark a fairytale ending to her search for, in her words, a "lean cuisine." She and Buckner have been dating since 2011 and got engaged in November 2016. 

"I always knew I would spend the rest of my life with Christopher Buckner... but last night while we were walking on the Beach in Mexico he made it official!!" she wrote on Instagram. "We're engaged!!!!!"

Since the proposal, the now-husband and wife chronicled their wedding planning on social media, complete with cake tastings, a bridal shower, bachelorette party and rehearsal dinner earlier this week. 

Cortese's nuptials mark the third among the cast, as Snooki married Jionni LaValle in 2014 and JWoww wed Roger Matthews the following year. 

Welcome to the married club, Deena! Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs.!

