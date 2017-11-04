And so the next chapter of Patton Oswalt's life begins.

On Saturday, the actor and his fiancée, Meredith Salenger, in front of friends and family, confirms E! News.

A source tells E! News that the couple wed at at the Jim Henson Company Lot in Hollywood. The brief ceremony began at 5:15 pm and lasted 15 minutes. The couple was married by a female friend in a Jewish ceremony.

The insider added that Meredith was teary throughout the ceremony. The former child star wore an off-the-shoulder white dress and carried a bouquet of bright pink and red peonies. Guests at the intimate ceremony included actress Ever Carradine, Martha Plimpton and Questlove.

The source also added that at the end of the ceremony, Patton broke glass and guests shouted "Mazel Tov." After the nuptials, guests retreated into the studio for the reception.

The historic location was decked out in white twinkle lights strung across the ceiling. There were long farmhouse tables for a family style dinner.

The onlooker said, "Everyone was coming up and congratulating Patton and Meredith. They seemed blissfully happy and in love."