The girls are getting educated on Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In this sneak peek clip from this week's episode, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit a Los Angeles Planned Parenthood clinic to learn more about the amazing work the organization does.

"The perception of Planned Parenthood is that it's like this abortion clinic, that's nothing like what it's like. Hearing that firsthand really made it real for me," Kim says.

"Hearing the stories for sure was eye opening," Kourtney adds.