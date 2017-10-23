"Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks' Wife Tears Up In Emotional Interview About Chloe Green Cheating Scandal

It's been just a few weeks since Jeremy Meeks filed for divorce from his wife of eight years Melissa Meeks. The split came after the "Hot Felon" was photographed kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green on a yacht in Turkey.

In a new interview with This Morning, Melissa spoke out about the cheating scandal and her relationship with her now-ex.

"It was very very heartbreaking for me," she said in regards to seeing the photographs of Jeremy and Green.

Like in any relationship, Melissa said she and Jeremy went through their fair share of "ups and downs." However, she said she had "no indication that he was looking for another relationship."

Melissa said Jeremy was "apologetic for how things came out [and] how hurt I was by it." She also talked about how she originally "wasn't too sure" how she wanted to move forward after learning of his infidelity. Although, she doesn't think there's an opportunity for reconciliation at this point.

"I mean, honestly, you know, that's my husband of eight, nine years. I love him deeply. I mean, I still do. It's very hard for me when I think about what's happened because, honestly—sorry," she said, taking a slight pause after getting emotional, "I wish I still had my husband to go home to."

Jeremy was arrested on felony weapon charges in 2014. After the Stockton Police Department posted his mug shot on its Facebook page, his photo went viral—landing him a modeling contract.

Melissa said the she had "absolutely" planned on waiting for Jeremy to come out of prison. She also described him as "an amazing husband" and said they had a "really good life together" with their kids. Jeremy is the biological father to one of Melissa's children and the stepfather to two. His ex wife said he still sees the children.

Jeremy and Green have continued to see one another. The two were spotted kissing again this summer and even sparked engagement rumors, which Green denied.

Watch the video to see Melissa's emotional interview.

