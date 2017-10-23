Set phasers to renewed! Star Trek: Discovery will return for a second season on CBS All Access.
"In just six episodes, Star Trek: Discovery has driven subscriber growth, critical acclaim and huge global fan interest for the first premium version of this great franchise," Marc DeBevoise, president and chief operating officer at CBS Interactive, said in a statement. "This series has a remarkable creative team and cast who have demonstrated their ability to carry on the Star Trek legacy. We are extremely proud of what they've accomplished and are thrilled to be bringing fans a second season of this tremendous series."
CBS
Star Trek: Discovery debuted on CBS proper before moving to the streaming platform, the same strategy that was used to The Good Fight, The Good Wife spinoff starring Christine Baranski. That series was also renewed for a second season.
In a release, CBS touted the launch of Star Trek: Discovery broke a new record for subscriber sign-ups in a single day, week and month for CBS All Access. Star Trek: Discovery's first half of season one wraps up on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 8:30 p.m. with new episodes beginning in January 2018.
Star Trek: Discovery takes place 10 years ahead of the original series and is set during the time Starfleet is at war with the Klingons.
Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Jason Isaacs, Anthony Rapp, Michelle Yeoh, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Mary Chieffo and James Frain star in the ensemble drama.
Star Trek: Discovery drops new episodes Sundays, 8:30 p.m. on CBS All Access.