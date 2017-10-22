John Stamos Announces His Engagement to Caitlin McHugh

Uncle Jesse's going to be a married man!

On Sunday night, John Stamos announced his engagement to his girlfriend, actress Caitlin McHugh.

Making it official, the hunky 54-year-old TV star took to Instagram to share the good news with his 2.2 million followers.

Along with a magical illustration of the couple, the Full House actor wrote, "I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after."

The sitcom star tagged the image at Disneyland, a place he's known to frequent with his lady love, who is a huge fan of the House of Mouse. 

The couple have been together over a year. E! News revealed exclusively that the lovebirds were dating in March 2016.

McHugh has appeared in The Vampire Diaries and in Switched at Birth. The model also has appeared in Castle and, crazily (coincidentally) enough, she appeared in the same 2011 episode of Law & Order: SVUas Stamos! It's a small world after all for the Disney lovers.

McHugh has also made her way to the big screen, appearing in Will Smith's I Am Legend.

Stamos was previously married to Rebecca Romijnfrom 1998-2005.

