Uncle Jesse's going to be a married man!

On Sunday night, John Stamos announced his engagement to his girlfriend, actress Caitlin McHugh.

Making it official, the hunky 54-year-old TV star took to Instagram to share the good news with his 2.2 million followers.

Along with a magical illustration of the couple, the Full House actor wrote, "I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after."

The sitcom star tagged the image at Disneyland, a place he's known to frequent with his lady love, who is a huge fan of the House of Mouse.

The couple have been together over a year. E! News revealed exclusively that the lovebirds were dating in March 2016.