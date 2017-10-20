Kendall Jenner cheered on Blake Griffin as he helped lead the Los Angeles Clippers to victory over the Lakers on Thursday, after which they headed to dinner and a nightclub.
The 21-year-old model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 28-year-old NBA star first sparked romance rumors in August and have not commented on the nature of their relationship.
After Thursday's game, during which the Clippers beat the Lakers with a score of 108-92, Kendall and Blake had a late dinner at the upscale Petite Taqueria taco bar in the West Hollywood area around 10 p.m., E! News has learned exclusively. They then met up with her sister Kourtney Kardashian at the Poppy nightclub.
Inside, Kendall and Blake were inseparable, a source told E! News. They did not leave each other's sides as they danced and laughed together. Blake had a drink in his hand, while Kendall did not. The two left the venue in one car just after 1 a.m.
The last time Kendall and Blake were spotted together was last Sunday; multiple sources told E! News the two were seen cuddling up at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights while out with her sister Kylie Jenner, her boyfriend Travis Scott and friends Jordyn Woods and Hailey Baldwin.
Earlier this month, Kendall and Blake visited The Queen Mary's Dark Harbor Halloween attraction in Long Beach with a group of friends. An onlooker told E! News at the time the two "were canoodling and had their arms around each other throughout the night."
In September, Kendall and Blake were photographed hanging out on the beach in Malibu.
In August, Kendall and Blake stepped out what another source described to E! News as a "double date," with Hailey and fellow basketball pro Chandler Parsons. Earlier that month, Kendall and Blake were spotted separately leaving a nightclub soon after each other following an after party for Travis' concert.
