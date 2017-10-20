Listen closely, Swfities, because Taylor Swift just dropped a new single and it's time to decode it.
On the heels of her midnight drop, "Gorgeous," the songstress has fans around the world once again wondering—who is Taylor singing about? Well, time to get out a notepad and pen because we're here to connect the dots.
The theme of her newest track is—as the title suggests—a "gorgeous" man Swift is pining over. From the sound of it, Swift is technically unavailable as she references "a boyfriend, he's older than us. He's in the club doing I don't know what."
While you might initially think she's talking about her ex Calvin Harris considering he's a world-famous DJ, Swift's following ex Tom Hiddlestonis older by a few years, which makes us think he's the former flame she's referencing. So, that would mean current beauJoe Alwynis the love interest at the center of this song. However, don't take our word for it—turns out Taylor spilled the beans about the song's subject to her fans during a secret listening session.
For further proof, check out these two lines: "You should take it as a compliment that I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk." As many already know, Alwyn has a British accent.
As for "ocean blue eyes looking in mine," guess what color Joe's eyes are? Yup, they're as icy as blue eyes can come.
Swift also gives us a clue as to a potential location for this evening in question—"Whiskey on ice, Sunset and Vine." There is one spot we can imagine her sipping on a cocktail at: The Hungry Cat, a seafood restaurant at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street in Los Angeles.
The Grammy winner makes another reference to her two cats, Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, when she sings, "Guess I'll just stumble on home to my cats alone—unless you wanna come along."
While the singer and her current boyfriend have managed to keep their romance uncharacteristically out of the spotlight, this track gives fans a long-awaited glimpse into how the two may have hit it off.
According to the track, Swift was dating Hiddleston at the time, which could put her introduction to Alwyn sometime around last summer. As for how sparks flew, Swift gives us a clue.
As she sings, "You should think about the consequence of you touching my hand in the darkened room."
What do you think about all of Taylor's clues? Sound off in the comments below!